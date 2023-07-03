"Deal is final this time; Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde as CM": Saamana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday claimed that Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday would replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde soon and this time the "deal has been finalised".

The mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT) 'Saamana' on Sunday claimed that the Eknath Shinde along with 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified" as per the Constitution.

"Ajit Pawar has created a record by taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, but this time the 'deal' has been finalised. Pawar didn't just go for the deputy chief minister's post. Soon, as per the constitution, Eknath Shinde and his rebel MLAs will be disqualified and Ajit Pawar will be coronated," read the UBT mouthpiece.

The party further hit out at Ajit Pawar saying that the latter's move was not "democratic and was morally wrong" as he was the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Slamming the other 8 MLAs who took oath as the cabinet ministers, the editorial said, "Till yesterday, the ones who used to consider Sharad Pawar as their 'God' went with Ajit Pawar."

Giving reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "scamster" remark, the editorial said that the PM must have to give different figures on corruption in his next speech as the numbers have varied after Ajit Pawar and other MLAs joined BJP's allies.

"In Bhopal, PM said that 'the opposition parties gathered in Patna have done corruption worth 20 lakh crores'. Out of this, 2.5 lakh crores have now been deposited in the BJP's account. So, Modi will have to give a revised figure in his next speech. Modi and Shah have no hatred for corruption. Just come and do that in BJP, that's all they have to say," it added.

"Their so-called Hindutva is now over. The day is not very far when Shinde and his rebel colleagues will be disqualified, is the true meaning of Sunday's development," Samaana claimed.

It further said that those who possess the arrogance of power and believe they can buy out their opposition are taking control of democracy.

"These people are not even ready to hold elections for 14 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai city," it said.

The editorial also called Ajit Pawar's move a "minor tremor".

"It was not an earthquake but minor tremors. What happened to the Shiv Sena a year ago is now happening to the NCP? As NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, there will be a new day tomorrow," Saamana said.

State Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath to Ajit Pawar and other ministers - Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that in just a few days, Maharashtra will get another Chief Minister.

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut said while talking to ANI.

