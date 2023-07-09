"Decision will be taken after 2-3 more meetings": Chirag Paswan on forging alliance with NDA

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 : Amid speculation of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan joining the NDA, the latter on Sunday said that he will take a call regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections after 2-3 more meetings with party leaders.

After chairing a key meeting of national and state office bearers of the party at his residence in Bihar's Patna, Paswan, while talking to the media said that the leaders of his party have "authorised" him to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Party leaders today have authorised me to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also state elections, but till now, it would not be good to talk publicly on alliance," Paswan said.

However, he dodged the questions of taking an oath in the Union cabinet.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), came into existence in October 2021 after the election commission allotted a separate symbol to it following Chirag's differences with his uncle and Union minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paswan as the national President of Lok Janshakti Party in the 2020 assembly elections had walked out of the NDA, raising a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the Bihar assembly elections 2020, the LJP managed only 5.66 per cent vote share winning a single seat. The lone MLA who won under the LJP symbol soon switched sides with the JD(U).

Before the meeting with the party bearers, Chirag met the Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai in Patna.

After the meeting, Nityanand Rai slammed the opposition party meeting in Patna that took place on June 23 and said that the opposition unity is due to fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

He further said that Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP have worked for the welfare of the people and it is good to meet.

"This is our old home. It is always good when we meet. Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP have worked for the welfare of the people. The opposition unity is due to fear of PM Modi's popularity. Neither do they have a leader nor any policy...They should learn about policy, service and leadership from PM Modi...," Rai said.

