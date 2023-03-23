Declare Ramcharitmanas as 'national book': RSS-backed unit

Lucknow, March 23 Rashtriya Parv Evam Utsav Samiti, an RSS-backed unit, has organised a signature campaign demanding the declaration of 'Ramcharitmanas' - the epic based on Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas - as a "national book".

The campaign was initiated on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

In a statement, the Samiti said that the event was primarily organised to throw light on the importance of the Hindu New Year and the importance of religion as a way of life.

