Declare Ramcharitmanas as 'national book': RSS-backed unit
By IANS | Published: March 23, 2023 09:24 AM 2023-03-23T09:24:04+5:30 2023-03-23T09:35:09+5:30
Lucknow, March 23 Rashtriya Parv Evam Utsav Samiti, an RSS-backed unit, has organised a signature campaign demanding the declaration of 'Ramcharitmanas' - the epic based on Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas - as a "national book".
The campaign was initiated on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.
In a statement, the Samiti said that the event was primarily organised to throw light on the importance of the Hindu New Year and the importance of religion as a way of life.
