Delhi BJP stages protest against AAP govt

New Delhi, July 25 The Delhi unit of the BJP on Tuesday staged a protest against the AAP government over several issues, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Scores of BJP workers, and leaders under the leadership of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, participated in the agitation in front of the AAP headquarters here.

Holding placards, the members raised slogans against the Chief Minister and demanded his resignation. "Today, we are demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The reason behind our demand is very serious. This government is not concerned about development of Delhi," Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief further said, " Kejriwal government has money for publicity but no funds for development of Delhi."

Accusing the government of corruption, Sachdeva said," Kejriwal has the lost the moral right to remain in power. If he doesn't resign, then people of Delhi will reject him in the upcoming elections."

