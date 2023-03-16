Delhi BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Kejriwal govt

New Delhi, March 16 The Delhi BJP has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government in the upcoming budget session of assembly starting on March 17.

The BJP has also given the notice to extend the budget session by 10 days and discuss 10 different issues.

BJP Legislature Party meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Party MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijender Gupta, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar took part in the meeting.

The party in the meeting said that two ministers of the Kejriwal government are behind the bars and the government is accused of many scams including liquor, hawala, espionage, classroom, Delhi Jal Board, advertisement, electricity subsidy, construction workers, DTC, and hospital scams. In such a situation, this government has no moral or constitutional right to be in office. That's why a no-confidence motion is being brought against the government.

Bidhuri expressed dissatisfaction over the short duration of the budget session. "The budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been called only for five days, out of which the provision of question hour has been kept for only two days. This is killing the rights of the legislators and this government is continuously robbing the rights of the legislators," he said.

The BJP leader reminded that the first budget session of the first Vidhan Sabha in 1994 lasted for a month and four days and had 19 sittings. On the one hand, it was the historical era of democracy and on the other hand, it is the era of dictatorship in which even question hour is not being held. BJP MLAs have demanded that the budget session must be of at least 15 days and there should be a provision for question hour every day.

Bidhuri said that the BJP MLAs have given notices to discuss the serious problems of Delhi in the Assembly and

"We want that all issues should be discussed so that the truth can come before the public. The topics for which notices have been given include discussions on the activities of the government steeped in corruption, the serious situation of air pollution, the drinking water crisis, the collapse of the transport system, non-opening of new school colleges, and lack of teachers in schools, non-supply of ration, irregularities in Mohalla clinics, non-cleaning of Yamuna, acquisition of farmers' land on very cheap rate for the construction of Barapullah bridge and continuous neglect of rural areas and farmers," he stated.

Bidhuri said that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power, the right of the opposition to speak has been snatched away but the BJP will continue to struggle to raise its voice in a democracy.



