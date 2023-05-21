"Delhi CM is himself a member of the committee..." BJP leader slams Kejriwal over ordinance row

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Yaser Jilani on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi party of "covering up corruption".

His remarks came amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over the ordinance brought on Friday regarding 'control of services' in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Jilani said, "The ordinance has decided for a committee and the Delhi CM is himself a member of the committee. Either they (AAP) don't believe in themselves, or they want to cover up their big game of corruption. AAP and Arvind Kejriwal feel that he is the only leader from Delhi".

"Even after the people of Delhi chose him three times, Kejriwal is busy serving his own interest instead of working for people's interest," he added.

He further accused AAP of doing "drama" and not working in people's interests.

"Somewhere, there is a grudge inside Arvind Kejriwal's entire team and that is visible. AAP does not want to do politics, they want to do drama and do drama only for corruption. No work is being done for the rights of the people of Delhi," he said.

The Union Government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the move "undemocratic and illegal" alleging that it "attacks the basic structure of the Constitution".

He also accused the Centre of "challenging the apex court" ruling and purposefully waiting for the court to close till 4 pm for passing the ordinance.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "For a government to run efficiently, it is very important the officers come under the control of the elected government as the court also noted. On Friday, the SC closed at 4 pm, and they (BJP) brought the ordinance at 10 pm on the same day".

"It seems as a disgusting joke against the democracy, people of the country as well as the 2 crore people of Delhi," he added.

The ordinance has created for the first time a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. NCCSA will be headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

The ordinance designates the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

