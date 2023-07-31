Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sisodia's plea to withdraw money from bank

New Delhi, July 31 A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea seeking permission to withdraw money from a bank account for medical expenses for his wife and other household expenses.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to the probe agency, and listed the application for hearing on August 4.

Sisodia's application came after the bank denied withdrawal without written orders from the court.

Sisodia's counsel Mohd Irshad submitted that bank is not allowing him to withdraw the amount which is required for medical and other expenses.

Earlier this month, the high court denied bail to Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the ED.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

The high court observed that the order of the special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court denying bail to Sisodia was well reasoned and does not hold any illegality or infirmity.

"Learned Special Judge has passed a reasoned order on the basis of the material available on record. This court has also rejected the bail application of the accused... titled as Manish Sisodia v. CBI dated May 30, 2023," Justice Sharma said.

The probe agency had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI had arrested him on February 26.

Sisodia was denied bail by the high court in the CBI case also on observing that the allegations are very serious.

