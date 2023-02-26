Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia arrested in excise policy scam

By IANS | Published: February 26, 2023 07:33 PM2023-02-26T19:33:03+5:302023-02-26T19:40:06+5:30

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia arrested in excise policy scam

New Delhi, Feb 26 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning.

