Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot chairs meeting with officials of Trade and Taxes, reviews GST situation in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Trade and Taxes and reviewed the situation of Goods and Service Tax in the national capital.

"He reviewed the current situation of the department and the problems which are being faced and discussed the measures to make the system of tax collection systematic and structured in Delhi. He also focussed on the existing loopholes and various ways of plugging them, while ensuring the ease of convenience while filing the returns," an official statement said.

In a statement, Finance Minister, Kailash Gahlot said, "Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government. The revenue collections of GST and VAT combined was more than Rs 34,000 Crores in 2022-23 while this year we expect remarkable growth in the collection."

"The plan is to have a well-structured system by adopting the best practices from all the leading states across the country. In order to make the system more robust, the Delhi government is relying on deploying IT systems that shall make the system more efficient and transparent," he added.

Kailash Gehlot also said that the Government is also focussing to increase the convenience of the taxpayers, by resolving the existing pain points in the system.

"The Government is also trying to leverage the work done by various other institutions or governments by analyzing their work and figuring out a tailor-made solution to be integrated with the existing systems. The focus of the government is also to increase the convenience of the taxpayers, by resolving the existing pain points in the system," he said.

"In the coming few weeks, meetings with Market and Trade Associations through Outreach Camps shall also be organized regularly to understand the grievance being faced by them and sensitize them about the latest notifications, circulars, amended provisions of DGST, the benefits of tax-paying and the repercussions of tax evasion. Their grievances will also be addressed during these Outreach Camps," he added.

