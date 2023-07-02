Delhi Government calls NCCSA 'farce'

New Delhi, July 2 The Delhi Government on Sunday said that the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), established through the Centre's Ordinance, was nothing but a farce, as bureaucrats are overturning the Chief Minister's decisions.

A meeting of NCCSA was recently held on June 29. During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued several crucial directives pertaining to pending transfer-posting proposals.

"A total of eleven women officers had requested transfers on sympathetic grounds. Chief Minister supported these requests, stating that working women handle work at both the office and home, and therefore their requests must be considered favorably on sympathetic grounds. Both the bureaucrats -- the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) -- did not oppose the Chief Minister's stand during the meeting. However, while finalising the minutes of the meeting, the bureaucrats callously overturned all decisions of the Chief Minister, proceeding with their own agenda instead," it said.

The Delhi Government said NCCSA has been reduced to a farce with bureaucrats dictating their own will and overturning Chief Minister's decisions.

"In the same meeting, the Chief Minister proposed that the posting requests made by Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raaj Kumar Anand be recommended by the Authority. However, the bureaucrats again took advantage of their majority and refused to entertain the matter in the meeting," it said.

