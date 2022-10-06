Delhi government launches month-long anti-dust campaign

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Delhi government on Thursday launched the month-long intensive anti-dust campaign, and a total 586 teams, including 33 state pollution committee, teams have been formed to implement and monitor the norms.

Announcing the campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi from today till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms and strict action is to be taken against violators. 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed specially to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms."

He said that on the violation of anti-dust norms at construction sites, a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh plus will be imposed by the government as per NGT guidelines. An amount above Rs 5 lakh can also be imposed on the repetitive violations of the NGT guidelines, he said.

"We have collaborated with several agencies to form 586 teams to monitor the implementation of this campaign. These 586 teams will go on the ground to ensure that all the rules made for the construction sites under the anti-dust campaign are being followed. Out of these 586 teams, 33 teams are from DPCC, 165 teams from Revenue Department, 300 teams from the MCD, 20 teams from the DSIDC, 14 teams from the Delhi Jal Board, 33 teams from the DDA, three teams from the Delhi Metro, 6 teams each from the CPWD and the PWD, one team from the NDMC, four teams from Delhi Cantonment Board and one team from the NHAI," Rai said.

"Also, the GRAP system has been in force in Delhi as per which all the construction sites with area above 500 sq metres need to register themselves on the portal. If they are not registering themselves, they will be barred from further construction," he added.

