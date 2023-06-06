Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, in an effort to seek his support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

According to AAP sources, the meeting of the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the national president of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

