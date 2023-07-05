Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir’s bail plea

New Delhi, July 5 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a bail plea by National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) leader Alemla Jamir, arrested in 2019 in a terror-funding case being investigated by it.

Jamir has challenged the Special NIA court’s order dated December 12, 2022, dismissing her bail plea by noting that the accusation against the applicants/accused appears to be true and authenticated.

The NIA had arrested her under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth issued notice to the probe agency and sought its response on the plea, which was represented by advocates Tanveer Ahmed Mir and Kartik Venu.

It then posted the matter for hearing next on August 1.

While rejecting her bail plea, the trial court had noted in the order: "There is also evidence showing the running of a parallel government which was never acknowledged under any peace accord. All these clearly established that the accusation against the applicants/accused appears to be true and authenticated."

It was found by the court that Jamir, with another accused person, had transferred a huge amount for the purpose of terrorist activities by the NSCN-IM and other terrorist activities in India at the behest of her husband Phungthing Shimrang, who is still absconding in China.

The trial court had also noted: "Moreover, the husband of Jamir is already absconding to China as such there is the likelihood of applicants/accused fleeing away from the judicial process and influencing local witnesses also. As such no case is made out for grant of bail.”

Jamir was arrested at the IGI Airport on December 17, 2019, with Rs 72 lakh in her possession, the source of which she could not justify.

On the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order, the matter was taken up by the NIA for the investigation after an FIR was registered by the Special Cell on December 17, 2019, for offences under different sections of the UAPA. A charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate also registered a case of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor