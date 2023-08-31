Delhi HC quashes FIR against BJP leader lodged for defacing journalist's house

New Delhi, Aug 31 The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Jolly, who was accused of defacing the house of former Tehelka managing editor Shoma Chaudhury.

The petition was disposed of by Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, taking into account that the dispute had been amicably settled between the involved parties.

Recognising that the matter had been resolved in a mutually satisfactory manner, the court concluded that keeping the case ongoing would serve no productive purpose.

The judge said: "Since the matter has been amicably settled between the parties, no useful purpose will be served by keeping the case pending. It will be nothing but abuse of the process of law."

The background of the case involves an incident from November 2013 when Jolly painted the word 'accused' on Chaudhury's house.

This action was taken following allegations against Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal for sexually assaulting a woman journalist.

Jolly and others staged a protest outside Chaudhury's house, accusing her of attempting to cover up the alleged crime.

"Shoma Chaudhury admits that she has settled the matter amicably with the petitioners. She further submits that the settlement/compromise has taken place voluntarily, without any force, pressure or coercion. She submits that nothing remains to be adjudicated further between them and she has no objection if the FIR in question is quashed," the court noted.

The police had filed an FIR against Jolly and others, invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

During the hearing, the state did not express any objection to the quashing of the FIR due to the settlement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor