Delhi HC reserves order on plea against door-step ration delivery scheme

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgment in a plea against the Aam Aadmi Party government's scheme for door-step delivery of ration for poor, in which the Arvind Kejriwal government had a long stand-off with the Centre.

Hearing the plea filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangham, a division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi government how their scheme will prevent corruption after its counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that doorstep delivery scheme is aimed at preventing the leakages in distribution of food grains.

"You're only replacing one set of people with another," the ourt said, adding that the law will take its course and whosoever is found to be indulging in any irregularity, can be proceeded against.

It could happen with new bidders also, it said.

In the earlier hearing, Singhvi had argued that the scheme ensures actual ration delivery to the needy and both the scheme and the National Food Security Act have the same basics.

Referring to Section 12 of NFSA, which provides that both Central and state governments shall endeavour to "progressively undertake necessary reforms" in the targeted public distribution system, he contended that the door-to-door ration scheme fulfills these prime objectives.

Singhvi also submitted that it holistically envisages conception and financial assistance at the macro level by the Centre, majority operationality to the state government, and repeatedly says "ensure delivery" to the entitled persons.

Delhi's ruling AAP and the BJP-led Centre have been locked in a political tussle over the doorstep ration delivery scheme since it was announced by Chief Minister Kejriwal on January 26 last year.

