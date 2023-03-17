Delhi L-G addresses Assembly, underlines govt's works in education sector

New Delhi, March 17 As the budget session of Delhi Assembly began on Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena in his inaugural address underlined the work of the AAP government in the education sector.

Saxena said that due to the Delhi government's keen focus on the education sector, the students have performed well.

"Despite the Covid pandemic, Delhi's economy has been doing well. The government worked in construction, real estate, electric vehicles and other sectors. The government has performed well in the field of quality of education. In 12th and 10th classes, 98 and 97 per cent results came for students. A separate education board of Delhi has been created. Delhi has performed well in the education sector in the past five years," said L-G Saxena in his address.

He added, "In the field of social security, the government is working for inclusive development. A total of 4.08 lakh people have been given pension under the old age assistance scheme. Financial assistance has also been provided to 3.50 lakh distressed women."

In the area of infrastructure, Delhi L-G said, several underpasses, flyovers have been constructed in Delhi. Total 1,35,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city. Total 500 national flags were put up all over Delhi on the 75th Independence Day. About 20,000 rooms were made in the government schools. The Kejriwal government laid a new pipeline of 34 km, WTP scheme of Chandrawal and Wazirabad which is about to be completed.

"My government has placed public transport and modernly designed infrastructure among its most important objectives. Delhi Transport Corporation has a total fleet of 4,010 buses, out of which 3,760 are low-floor buses and 250 are e-buses with zero emission. 1,500 additional electric buses are being added," Saxena said while addressing the House.

However, L-G Saxena also said, "There is no doubt that the dignity of speech has broken down in the last few days, but just like leaves shed from the trees and grow back again, similarly, we are one government and our relations will continue to grow."

