Delhi LG flags financial irregularities in AAP government

New Delhi, Aug 8 Delhi LG V.K. Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging several irregularities of serious nature in the government finance and accounts of several departments.

"The LG has said that these serious irregularities in various departments like Delhi Jal Board, state-owned PSUs and audit of expenditure need urgent attention and introspection," a source at the LG office said on Monday.

The CAG audit reports tabled by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the Delhi Assembly after a delay of four years have exposed glaring irregularities by the AAP government, the source said.

The CAG reports pertain to the years from 2017-18 to 2020-21, which were pending with the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and despite repeated reminders from the CAG and four letters from the LG's office, Delhi government kept on sitting on the reports, the source claimed.

As per the letter sent to Kejriwal, which has been accessed by , "The CAG report No. 1 of the year 2020 on social, general and economic sectors (non-public sector undertakings) for the year ended 31.03.2018, the grants-in-aid received for the development of capital assets were irregularly diverted and utilised for other purposes by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)."

"In the absence of a strategic plan to provide piped water supply to all the 1,797 unauthorised colonies, only 353 were provided piped water supply during 2013-18 and as of March 2018, as many as 567 unauthorised colonies were still dependent on water supplied through water tankers by the DJB," the letter read.

The letter also pointed out the deficiencies in preparation and approval of estimates, delay in award and execution of works, selection of ineligible bidders and extension of undue benefits to the contractors.

"The DJB spent Rs 36.55 lakh on advertisements for the foundation stone ceremony of ‘replacement of sewer lines at West Laxmi Market and Khureji Khas' project, which is 17 per cent of the total estimated cost of the project, i.e., Rs 2.16 crore," the letter said.

As per the CAG report No.2 on state finances audit report for the year ended 31.03.2019, a total of seven state government companies with an investment of Rs 6,929.93 crore had accumulated losses of Rs 31,724 crore, claimed the letter.

The letter also underlined losses in two power companies (Delhi Power Company Limited - Rs 1,360 crore and Delhi Transco Ltd - Rs 1,201 crore) and a loss of Rs 29,143 crore in Delhi Transport Corporation.

Also, no loan has been repaid by the DJB in the last five years, the letter said.

As per the letter, the CAG report No. 1 on revenue, economic, social and general sectors and PSUs for the year ended 31.03.2019, the test-check of records revealed under-assessment, short levy and loss of revenue and other irregularities involving Rs 521.61 crore in 394 cases.

"Several government schemes did not take off due to non-utilisation of the entire provision - Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme (Rs 25 crore), DNA Test Lab-Nirbhaya Fund (CSS) (Rs 3.30 crore), Pre-matric scholarship scheme for minority students (CSS) (Rs 6.50 crore), Swachh Bharat Mission (CSS) (Rs 24 crore) and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor (Rs 47.00 crore)", the letter said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor