Delhi LG permits cafes, restaurants at 3 DDA institutions to remain open till 1 am

New Delhi, Dec 21 In a decision that will boost night life in the national capital and provide impetus to economic activities, Lieutenant Gocernor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has permitted restaurants and cafes at the Qutab Golf Course, Bhalswa Golf Course, and Siri Fort Sports Complex to remain open till 1 a.m.

These DDA institutions run by private licencees have a daily footfall running into thousands. Visitors to these complexes includes members, temporary members, visitors on payment basis and their guests, who could till now avail of the food and beverages services only till 9 p.m./11 p.m..

In an order issued to this effect, the DDA has directed the concerned authorities at the above mentioned complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting and parking.

Starting Wednesday, residents of the national capital will be able to avail and enjoy a richer night life at these premier locations. The same would also result in increased economic activities, leading to more revenue generation.

The L-G has been consistently pushing for Delhi to have a night life comparable to other international capitals/metropolitan cities.

In line with this, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already granted about 150 licences to eateries and restaurants for open air dining in different localities of the city, the L-G secretariat said in a statement.

Saxena had in August approved long-pending applications of 314 commercial establishments that included online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport and travel services and other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs to operate on a 24x7 basis.

