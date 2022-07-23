Delhi LG seeks report on officers' role in Excise Policy illegalities

New Delhi, July 23 A day after Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22, the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the roles of officials involved in amendment and implementation of the policy.

According to a source, taking the serious note of the "gross violations and deliberate lapses" in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, that came to the fore in the Chief Secretary's report to the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister, the Lt. Governor has asked the Chief Secretary for the report.

A source familiar with the development said that the officers should have highlighted and brought to the notice of Secretary and the competent authority about the irregularities.

"However, with the records available so far, it is more than evident that not only did certain officers, posted on certain positions, ignore and facilitate decisions that were in complete violation of the GNCTD, Act, 1991, Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, but prima facie acted as proactive conduits in formulating and implementing illegal orders solely at the behest of the Minister In-charge, Manish Sisodia," said the source.

The LG has also sought inter-alia, a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files thereof and details of the role played by officers if any, thereto.

As per the source, appropriate action as per law will be taken against such officers once the report is submitted and examined.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor