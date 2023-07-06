Delhi Services Department issues order to stop engagement of fellows, advisors without LG's approval

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Services Department of the Delhi Government on Wednesday ordered all departments to immediately stop the engagement of Fellows and advisors who were appointed without the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The official notification issued by the services department of the Delhi Government said that the appointments of fellows, Associate Fellows, Advisors, Dy. Advisors, Specialists, Senior Research Officers and Consultants were made without the approval of Delhi LG.

The services department notification also mentioned that Delhi Legislative Assembly is not competent to appoint and engage such manpower without the approval of the Delhi LG and in view of that such engagements have to stop.

"All the departments shall immediately stop engagements of all the Fellows/ Associate Fellows/ Advisors/ Dy. Advisors/ Specialists/ Senior Research Officers/ Consultants, by whatever name, wherein approval of the Lt. Governor, Delhi has not been obtained till date," the official notification read.

It also instructed the finance department to stop the release of the salary for such appointments.

"Finance Department, GNCTD shall direct all the PAOs not to release salary henceforth in respect of persons engaged as Fellows/ Associate Fellows/ Advisors/ Dy. Advisors/ Specialists/ Senior Research Officers/ Consultants, by whatever name, where the approval of Hon ble Lt. Governor, Delhi have not been obtained till date," the official notification read.

Earlier on Monday Delhi LG Saxena terminated the service of 400 private individuals engaged in various departments of the Delhi government, citing that these individuals were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.

The Services Department found that several of such engaged private persons did not even fulfil the eligibility criteria of educational qualification and work experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts.

The concerned administrative departments also did not verify the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases, it said.

The Lieutenant Governor accepted the proposal of the Services Department that all Delhi Government Departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies under their administrative control, immediately terminate engagements of these private persons, wherein the LG's or the competent authority's approval has not been obtained.

