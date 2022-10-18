Delhi: Teachers paid full salary after 3 months in 12 colleges

New Delhi, Oct 18 Twelve colleges in Delhi have been facing a financial crisis for over three months. However, it seems to be coming to an end since grants have been released for these colleges funded by the Delhi government, following which the teachers have received their salaries till September.

The Delhi government had not released the grants leading to the financial crisis, said the DU affiliated colleges.

The colleges include Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Maharaja Agrasen College, Bhaskaracharya College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Deendayal Upadhyaya College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College.

Talking to , the teachers said that their grant had been released and that adhoc teachers, guest teachers and contractual employees constitute upto 50 to 60 per cent of employees in these colleges.

Most of these teachers and staff live in rented houses. The employees were under stress due to non-payment of their EMIs, car instalments, children's fees etc., said sources.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Teachers' Organization, Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association's (AADTA) office bearers Professor NK Pandey, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, former Academic Council member Dr. Hansraj Suman, met Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai on this issue.

Suman demanded the release of the grants and said that the teachers and contractual employees of these colleges were facing a financial crisis due to non-payment of salary.

The Arvind Kejriwal led government released the grants on Monday.

