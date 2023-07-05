Delhi: Unidentified body recovered from Safdurjung enclave, investigation underway

New Delhi [India], July 5 : An unidentified body was recovered by the Delhi police from the Safdarjung enclave in the national capital, on Wednesday, according to the police.

The police said, "The deceased has not been identified. There were no marks of injuries on the body", adding that the police got the information, today afternoon, that there was a body lying in the vacant area behind AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) Trauma Centre after which it launched an investigation and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, according to the police. Further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor