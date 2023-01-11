Deliberate design to denigrate Governor's office: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 11 In wake of the recent face off in Tamil Nadu Assembly between the Governor and the Chief Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Centre's ruling BJP for using the Governors as its "karyakartas".

"BJP's deliberate design to denigrate the Constitutional office of Governors by using them as its 'karyakartas' in states ruled by opposition is an assault on democracy.

"Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by a few Governors recently has sullied the federal structure of our polity. Governors have to function within framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the Legislature of which they are a part of," Kharge said.

"But they are being manipulated by their Delhi masters to create social & political unrest in states ruled by parties other than BJP which is dangerous," he added.

Governor R.N. Ravi and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK coalition have been on a confrontation path for the past several months but gained momentum after the Governor's recent statement that Tamil Nadu can be called 'Thamizhagam' as it would be "more inclusive".

This led to the DMK and its allies coming out strongly against the Governor with the DMK allies, including VCK, the Congress, the CPI-M, the CPI and the Indian Union Muslim League members staging a protest in the Assembly.

The protest reached its peak after the Governor skipped certain portions from the written speech which included references to Dravidian ideologue and founder of Dravida Kazhagam, Thanthai Periyar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj and C.N. Annadurai.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has commenced a campaign 'Get Out Ravi' with the party cadres erecting huge banners in several parts of Chennai asking the Governor to leave the state.

