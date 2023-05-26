Demanding compensation in paper leak case sign of intellectual deficiency: Gehlot hits at Sachin

Jaipur, May 26 Around 10 days after former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot gave an ultimatum to the Rajasthan government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the demand for compensation to the candidates affected by the paper leaks as a sign of 'intellectual deficiency'.

Gehlot attacked Pilot without taking his name and this is being seen as the beginning of a fresh confrontation. The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of new terminal of Sindhi Camp Bus Stand in Jaipur on Thursday.

Gehlot said, "Where are the paper leaks not happening? We have made a law. We are sending those accused in paper leak cases to jail. If the opposition does not have any issue then they will talk about paper leaks. And will say give compensation to them, give compensation to the 26 lakh people who took the test. Such a demand is made that since the papers were out the aspirants should get compensation. What would you call this? Wouldn't this be called insolvency of the intellect?"

"In the history of the world, has anyone ever demanded that the papers were out and the children who were studying, could not take the exam, be given compensation. Can the government give? You tell me, such demands are also made. When the paper is out, those who have done good work are left behind. Paper out... paper out. Where are the papers not getting leaked," he questioned, and added that paper leaks are also happening in Gujarat and other states.

Without taking the name of Sachin Pilot, Gehlot made this statement citing the opposition. However, the demand for compensation was first raised by Sachin Pilot on May 15 and it is being considered as the answer to Pilot.

