"Democracy under threat and whole world knows about it", says Aaditya Thackrey

Shiv Sena Leader (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that democracy in India is under threat and the whole world knows about it.

While speaking to the media he said, "Our democracy is under threat and the whole world knows about it. Not only Rahul Gandhi but everyone is saying the same thing. Only those who are standing with Government do not accept the reality of today but deep inside even they know that."

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a lecture at Cambridge University in London stated that intelligence officers had warned him of pegasus software in his phone and he should be aware of that.

In this regard, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I don't know about his phone being tapped but those who are trying to speak the truth in this country their voices are being stifled"

"People's phones were also tapped in Maharashtra, on which no action has been taken yet", he added.

Rahul Gandhi made these remarks at Cambridge Business school on the theme "Learning to Listen in the 21st century".

Congress leader stated that democracy is under threat and all the institutional frameworks required in the country be it judiciary, parliament, or free press are getting constrained.

He further stated that India is a union of states and the Union requires negotiation and conversation and that negotiation is under attack and threat.

( With inputs from ANI )

