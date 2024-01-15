Denmark's PM proclaims Crown Prince Frederik as King

Copenhagen, Jan 15 Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik has been formally proclaimed King by the country's Prime Minister.

Danish Queen Margrethe on Sunday signed a declaration of abdication and handed the throne to her son, then Crown Prince Frederik.

Thousands of people gathered outside the palace where the royal succession occurred on Sunday, celebrating the event, Xinhua news agency reported.

In her address delivered on New Year's Eve, Queen Margrethe announced that she would be abdicating on January 14 and that she would hand over the throne to her eldest son. She justified it with a back operation that she had in February.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor