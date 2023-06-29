Deputing school teachers for Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' sparks row in MP

By IANS | Published: June 29, 2023 11:27 PM 2023-06-29T23:27:09+5:30 2023-06-29T23:30:07+5:30

Bhopal, June 29 Deployment of government school teachers for a programme of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar ...

Deputing school teachers for Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' sparks row in MP | Deputing school teachers for Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' sparks row in MP

Deputing school teachers for Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' sparks row in MP

Next

Bhopal, June 29 Deployment of government school teachers for a programme of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has drawn sharp criticism from the Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Congress (MPSC). As per sources, around 100 teachers enrolled with state-run schools were deployed for a programme of Shastri in Rajgarh district by the district education department for assisting the police. The three-day programme, known as 'Katha', was organised from June 26-28 at Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district. However, following objections by the MPSC, the order was withdrawn on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Madhya pradesh shikshak congress Madhya pradesh shikshak congress