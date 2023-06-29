Deputing school teachers for Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' sparks row in MP

Bhopal, June 29 Deployment of government school teachers for a programme of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has drawn sharp criticism from the Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Congress (MPSC). As per sources, around 100 teachers enrolled with state-run schools were deployed for a programme of Shastri in Rajgarh district by the district education department for assisting the police. The three-day programme, known as 'Katha', was organised from June 26-28 at Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district. However, following objections by the MPSC, the order was withdrawn on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor