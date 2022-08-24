Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari to run Bihar Assembly till Speaker is elected

Patna, Aug 24 After the resignation of Vijay Kumar Sinha from the post of Speaker on Wednesday, the proceedings of Bihar Vidhan Sabha will be conducted by Deputy Speaker, Maheshwar Hazari.

Such a situation arose after Sinha deliberately announced the name of Janata Dal (United) MLA Narendra Narayan Yadav to conduct the proceedings of Bihar Vidhan Sabha soon after resigning and leaving the House. Sinha adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the minister of parliamentary affairs immediately responded to the chair of speaker that it was illegal under the law of the House. He pointed out that handing over to any MLA is justified only in the absence of a deputy speaker. "The deputy speaker was present in the House and in presence of him, if an MLA would run the proceedings of the Assembly without his approval it would be illegal," said Chaudhary.

Following that incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others went to the chamber of deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari and requested him to run the House till a new speaker was elected.

After the resignation, Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "I am a dedicated worker of my party and am ready to play the role set by the top leadership of our party."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor