Deserting Azad, senior leaders to return to Congress today

Jammu, Jan 6 In a major setback to former state chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, over half a dozen senior leaders who had joined Azad could be returning to the Congress on Friday.

Sources close to these leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and former minister Peerzada Muhammad Syed said over half a dozen former senior Congress leaders, who had joined Azad's Democratic Azad Party (DAP), would return to the Congress on Friday.

"Those scheduled to return to the Congress include over half a dozen senior leaders and their 'Ghar wapsi' will take place at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"J&K Congress president, Vikar Rasool Wani will be present during the Ghar wapsi ceremony", sources said.

Azad had formed his own party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and announced his decision to take part in the forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

Unless he is able to hold his flock intact, Azad's dream to provide an alternative to the people of J&K could become a damp squib.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor