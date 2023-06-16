Despite central forces' presence, law and order has collapsed in Manipur: Minister

Imphal, June 16 Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, whose house in Imphal was vandalised and set on fire by a mob, said that despite the presence of central forces, the law and order situation in Manipur has totally collapsed.

Singh, who is currently in Kerala as part of BJP's Jansampark programme, said: "I have failed to understand why people attacked my house for the second time. I am doing my best and negotiating with the central government to normalise the situation in Manipur.

"I am shocked over this incident. The law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed. The existing state government could not maintain the law and order situation despite the Centre providing a large number of forces. I do not know why the state mechanism has failed.

"If me or my family members were at home at the time of the attack, it would have posed serious threat to our lives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me after the incident."

While talking to mediapersons at Angamaly near Kochi, Singh said the mob on Thursday night hurled petrol bombs at his residence and even the fire fighters could not enter the house in time due to the obstacles put up by the attackers.

The minister has also cut short his visit to Kerala and is returning to Manipur.

The Police have arrested 17 persons in connection with the attack on the minister's residence.

Appealing for cessation of violence in the larger interest of the nation, the minister called upon the violent groups to shun hostilities immediately and find an amicable solution.

Singh said the violence erupted due to some misunderstanding between communities and there were no religious or communal overtone to it.

Singh also said that Art of Living pioneer Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will visit Manipur soon as part of the efforts to restore communal harmony and peace in the state.

Noting that the places of worship of different communities have been attacked, the minister said that more than 70,000 people have been displaced after the violence erupted on May 3.

Singh also said that the Union government has constituted a peace committee, besides providing a special package for the affected families.

Pertinently, the minister had earlier said that the demand for a separate state for the tribals was made under tremendous pressure from various quarters.

Singh and Naga People's Front (NPF) MP Lorho S. Pfoze had earlier urged the people to maintain peace and ethnic harmony and keep their faith and trust in the government to control the situation.

Defying curfew on Thursday night, a mob of about 200 men and women attacked the Union minister's residence. Though a portion of the house was burnt, security guards and firefighters managed to control the blaze from spreading further.

