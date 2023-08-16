Despite relentless assault, Nehru’s legacy will live on: Cong on renaming NMML to PMML

New Delhi, Aug 16 Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the name of world renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was changed to PMM -- Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library, saying he "possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".Congress also said that despite the relentless assault, Nehru’s legacy will live on for the world to see.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML - Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library."

Targeting the Prime Minister, Ramesh said, "Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. He has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. He has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve."

"But he can never take away Nehru's gigantic contributions in the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, all of which are now under assault by Modi and his drum beaters. Despite the relentless assault, Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come," the former union minister said.

His remarks came after the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was officially renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday by the Centre.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore also hit out at the move of the government and in a tweet said, "Hate against Nehruji. Well known element of RSS or BJS or BJP or Narendra Modi. PM Shastri ji created.. VP Radhakrishnanji inaugurated. Narendra Modi closed it. Nehruji lives in the hearts of INDIA."

