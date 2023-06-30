Development agencies should build houses for underprivileged on land freed from mafia: CM Yogi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that all the development authorities of the state should build houses for the poor on the land freed from the mafia. He mentioned that this is in line with the spirit of good governance. CM also said that prior to 2017, not a single poor person could get a house in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while after the formation of the double-engine government in UP, more than 54 lakh poor people have got a house of their own.

"All the development authorities of the state should build houses for the poor on the land freed from the mafia. He mentioned that this is in line with the spirit of good governance, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nine years ago," CM Yogi said while handing over the keys of houses to as many as 76 low-income group persons under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the Lukarganj area of Sangam Nagri in the presence of public representatives.

"Honorable Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi The keys of 76 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on the land freed from the mafia in Prayagraj district were distributed to the beneficiaries today under the guidance and inspiration of ji. On this occasion, 226 development projects worth Rs 768 crore were also given to the people of the district. Hearty congratulations to all the beneficiaries and residents of the district," CM Yogi wrote on Twitter.

"Earlier governments used to stand with the mafia because of which Uttar Pradesh was not able to develop. The poor were forced to erect huts here and there to earn their living. And today, the state government is standing with the poor, providing them houses," CM said.

CM Yogi informed that the government has built housing for the poor at a cost of Rs 6.6548 crore on the land freed from the mafia's possession.

CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 226 development projects worth Rs 768 crore during the programme.

Emphasizing the Prayagraj being the city of pilgrimage since ancient times, the Chief Minister said, "It is the land of religion, spirituality and culture. Prayagraj is the mother of education and justice. The double-engine government is taking forward the programs of development and good governance in the state at double speed. The BJP government is committed to development for you."

CM Yogi said that today there is a rule of law in the state.

"For, had there still been mafias operating in the state, it would not have been possible for us to attract investment proposals worth 36,000 crores to the state during the Global Investor Summit held in February this year, " he remarked.

CM Yogi said Kumbh 2025 of Prayagraj will be "grand and divine".

"We have to be mentally prepared for this from now onwards. We must elect a government led by PM Modi in 2024 once again to establish India as the biggest power in the world. If the Indian economy continues to grow at the current pace, it will surely become the third largest economy of the world by 2027 and will emerge as a great power globally," he added.

During the key distribution programme, the Chief Minister took stock of the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and met the scheme's beneficiaries. He also distributed chocolates and biscuits to the small children.

Apart from this, CM Yogi also planted trees at the colony. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Prayagraj MP Professor Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Phulpur MP Kesari Devi Patel and Former Minister Siddharth Nath Singh were present in the programme.

The houses handed over to the people of Lukerganj were built on land freed from the illegal possession of mafias. When the keys were handed over to them, they were delighted and thanked the Chief Minister wholeheartedly. It is worth mentioning here that there were some voices of protest against the bulldozer action at that time, but things fell in line as time passed.

Zahida Fatima, a resident of Prayagraj, Daryabad, said, "My father Shakeel Abbas drives an e-rickshaw. We have faced many difficulties in our lives while living in a rented house. Today his dream has come true. I cannot believe that we have got a roof of our own over our heads. My mother had a dream of having her own house, but she passed away 6 years back. We are very thankful to CM Yogi for the happiness he has given us today. May he continue to help all of us in the future as well."

Ranju Devi, who is earning her living by selling tea in the slum, said that they used to live by putting foil on the roof.

"The roof used to leak in the rain but now we are thankful to the Chief Minister that because of him we have got the house", she added.

Another beneficiary Gudiya, a housemaid, said that she used to live in a rented house. She added, "We are very happy that Maharaj ji thought of us and provided us with a roof. We never thought in life that someone would manage the house for us. We have got a house in 'Yogiraj'. I thank him a lot for this."

