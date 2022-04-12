Dhankhar slams Mamata for taking 'judgemental stance' on minor rape case
By IANS | Published: April 12, 2022 07:20 PM2022-04-12T19:20:03+5:302022-04-12T19:40:14+5:30
Kolkata, April 12 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday indirectly attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "love affair" comment, giving a "love-angle" twist to the case of rape of a minor girl, who died later, at Hanskhali in Nadia district.
In a Twitter message, the Governor, without naming the Banerjee, accused her of taking a "judgemental stance" in the gruesome event.
Dhankhar also hinted that such "judgemental stance" can influence the investigation process in the case.
"Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stand. This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police is forced to toe such line," Dhankhar tweeted.
This was the second Twitter message made by the Governor on this issue.
On Monday, Dhankhar had sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi on this matter after BJP legislator and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the Governor and expressed concern in the matter.
"LOP #Suvdendu WB ha sought probe on alleged gangrape death of 14yeara"old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakats #RamNavami. Both highlight worrisome state of crime against women & nose-diving law & order scenario. Guv has sought urgent report from CS both counts," Dhankhar tweeted on Monday.
"What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed," Banerjee had said on Monday.
