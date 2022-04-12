Dhankhar slams Mamata for taking 'judgemental stance' on minor rape case

Kolkata, April 12 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday indirectly attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "love affair" comment, giving a "love-angle" twist to the case of rape of a minor girl, who died later, at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

In a Twitter message, the Governor, without naming the Banerjee, accused her of taking a "judgemental stance" in the gruesome event.

Dhankhar also hinted that such "judgemental stance" can influence the investigation process in the case.

"Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stand. This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police is forced to toe such line," Dhankhar tweeted.

This was the second Twitter message made by the Governor on this issue.

On Monday, Dhankhar had sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi on this matter after BJP legislator and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the Governor and expressed concern in the matter.

"LOP #Suvdendu WB ha sought probe on alleged gangrape death of 14yeara"old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakats #RamNavami. Both highlight worrisome state of crime against women & nose-diving law & order scenario. Guv has sought urgent report from CS both counts," Dhankhar tweeted on Monday.

"What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed," Banerjee had said on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor