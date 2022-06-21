Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur slam Cong over Hitler remark against Modi

Shimla, June 21 Reacting to a Congress leader's remarks comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to German dictator Hitler, Union Ministers and BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress at Sandhol area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

Both the BJP leaders said the Congress leaders were frustrated as the latter had suffered repeated electoral defeats in several state elections since the last few years so they are making deregatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday compared PM Modi with Hitler and said "he will die like Hitler" if he takes to tactics of the German dictator.

However, the Congress distanced itself from Sahay's remarks made at the party's 'satyagraha' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath scheme in New Delhi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In our culture, we have a tradition of wishing for the well-being of the enemy also but Congress leaders have forgotten to maintain dignity in their words while speaking publicly and are giving non-sensical statements."

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It is not appropriate to use derogatory remarks against a leader who is taking the country in a new direction. Congress leaders across the country are frustrated due to continuous defeats in various state elections held every year. They should apologise for making such statements against the Prime Minister. The people of the country will give a befitting reply to such leaders while voting during elections."

Both the Union Ministers visited Sandhol to lay the foundation stone of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school and condemned the statement made by the Congress leader.

Pradhan said such filthy statements have no place in our culture and should be condemned as much as possible.

Thakur said that Sonia Gandhi had made similar remarks against Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, to which the people of Gujarat gave a befitting reply during the state election at that time.

"Once again the Congress leaders are making such deregatory remarks to which the people will give a befitting reply while casting their vote. Congress leaders must react to corruption cases lodged against them and must refrain from making such statements against the Prime Minister, who is taking the country forward," he added.

