Dialogs underway with rebel leaders: BJP Himachal chief before statewide Vijay Sankalp Sabha

Bharatiya Janta Party State President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap on Friday said that continuous dialogues between the BJP rebel candidates are taking place to ensure that they all fight together ahead of the polls.

The polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12, whose votes will be counted on December 8.

Refusing to term the Himachal Pradesh leaders who left the party as "rebels", Suresh Kashyap said that they are their people who filed the nominations and are unsatisfied and angry.

"As far as rebels are concerned, I would not call them rebels as they are our people who have filed their nomination and are unsatisfied and angry. A continuous dialogue is underway with them and most have joined us," BJP State President Suresh Kashyap toldmentioning that only a few of them are left to bring back to the party.

"There are a few who are left. We are trying to ensure that no party leader and the worker is angry with us and we all move forward together and form the government in the state again," he added.

Kashyap also conveyed that the party has decided to organise Vijay Sankalp Sabha across the state on October 30, where all the senior leaders, union ministers, and the ministers of the statewill conduct public rallies in each constituency of the state.

"We are doing these rallies to boost the election campaign and the decision has been taken to ensure the victory of the BJP," state president Suresh Kashyap said further adding that chief minister of the neighboring states-- Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami will also join the campaign.

He further said that all-star campaigners of Bharatiya Janata Party will be kick start 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' on October 30 in all the 68 assembly constituencies of the state.

Out of these, 32 star campaigners would also address public meetings in various districts and assembly constituencies of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

