Digvijaya protests outside MP CM's office, Kamal Nath joins in

Bhopal, Jan 21 Veteran Congress leader and two-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh along with other party leaders and workers on Friday sat on protest outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office after he was not given an appointment to meet the latter.

Digvijaya sat on protest around 300 metres from the Chief Minister's Office as the police had barricaded the area to prohibit entry.

Later, state Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also joined the protest. Before joining the protest, he had a short meeting with Chouhan.

A short video went viral on social media, in which Nath and Chouhan are seen together. However, Nath later said that his meeting with Chouhan was just a coincidence. "I was coming back to Bhopal, at the same time Chief Minister (Chouhan) also reached at state hanger road in Bhopal and therefore I met him. It was just a courtesy meeting."

On Wednesday, Digvijaya said that he had been seeking an appointment to meet Chouhan for the last one and a half months.

Nath said that Digvijaya has been seeking an appointment to meet Chouhan to apprise him about crop damage due to unprecedented rain and hailstorm in the state, however, he was not given time.

However, later, Chouhan said that he will meet Digvijaya on January 23 at 11.45 a.m.

During the protest, Digvijaya said he wants to meet Chouhan over the hardships faced by farmers and villagers in the submerged areas of four districts - Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha and Guna.

On Friday, Chouhan passed by Digvijaya's bungalow to plant trees at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills and in the mean time, Digvijaya arrived to meet him with the farmers. However, the police stopped Digvijaya and encircled his vehicle, after which he sat on protest.

