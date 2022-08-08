'Discussed politics': Rajinikanth meets TN Governor, refuses to divulge details

Chennai, Aug 8 Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday and said that they had discussed politics but refused to divulge details of the discussion.

The meeting lasted 30 minutes.

Interacting with media persons afterwards, Rajinikanth said that the Governor had lived in north India for long and reached Tamil Nadu only recently.

"The Governor reached Tamil Nadu recently and he likes the state very much. He likes the honesty, hard work, and truthfulness of the people of the state. He likes the spiritualism of the people of Tamil Nadu."

He, however, said that he had no plans to enter politics and said that the meeting with the Governor was only a courtesy call.

Asked whether they had discussed the 2024 general elections, he said: "I cannot say about it now." He also refused to comment when a media person asked about the GST on milk, curd, and other essential items.

He also said that the shooting for his next movie "Jailor" will commence either on August 15 or August 25.

Rajinikanth had shattered the hopes of his fans after announcing on December 29, 2019, that he would be keeping away from politics after giving indications of floating a party.

