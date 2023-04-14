Disgruntled BJP leader Laxman Savadi meets K'taka Cong leaders

Bengaluru, April 14 BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday met several Congress leaders here confirming the rumours that he will be jumping ship soon.

He met the Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Savadi was denied a ticket by the BJP from the Athani constituency in Belagavi. Instead, Mahesh Kumatalli, who joined the BJP through 'Operation Lotus', has been allotted the ticket. Savadi claimed that the party has done injustice to him, and also said that he was not contacted by any leader from New Delhi.

He arrived in Bengaluru on a special flight booked by Shivakumar along with Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi. Lakshman Savadi has maintained that he is not meeting any of the BJP leaders in Bengaluru.

Lakshman Savadi maintained that he is holding talks with Congress leaders and sharing his thoughts with them. Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that no decision has been taken yet on the matter of Lakshman Savadi joining the Congress

"The discussion is ongoing. It is a social call. Lakshman is a seasoned politician in the state," he added.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency has stated that Lakshman Savadi is a seasoned politician, who was in the top post in BJP government and his entry to Congress would strengthen the party.

