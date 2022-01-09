Diverse measures taken in NE to control surge in Covid cases

Guwahati/Agartala/Kohima, Jan 9 With a surge in the Covid-19 cases, all the northeastern states have taken diverse measures including night curfew, closure of educational institutions and curb on gatherings to control and curb the spread of the infection, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, Tripura and Nagaland announced night curfew while the Mizoram government ordered closure of schools for students of classes 1 to 9, and 11, colleges and universities.

All the state governments have made wearing the masks compulsory. Police and other authorities would impose fine on the people found without masks.

The Assam government while imposing various restrictions on Friday including closure of elementary standard classes of schools and rotational classes for non-elementary classes, advanced the night curfew to 10 p.m. from 11.30 p.m., and it would continue till 6 a.m.

In Tripura, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushant Chowdhury after a review meeting on Sunday said that the night curfew has been imposed across the state from Monday between 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. till January 20, when the situation would be reviewed again.

The Education Department would decide on the closure and functioning of the schools, colleges and universities on Monday, the minister told the media.

In Nagaland, the state government has imposed the night curfew in the entire state from Sunday between 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. till January 31.

The classes with physical presence for students studying up to Class 8 have been suspended till January 31.

"Any student of Class 9 and above and who has completed 15 years of age, shall be allowed or attend regular classes with physical attendance, only if he/she has taken at least one dose Covid vaccine," a Nagaland Home Department official said.

In Mizoram, an official statement said that schools and hostels for students of class 1 to 9, and class 11 shall remain closed.

Classes in all colleges and other educational institutes of higher education and universities shall remain closed and the classes of both schools and higher institutions can be conducted in online mode.

Schools and hostels are permitted to be opened as per the instruction issued by School Education Department for students of Class 10 and 12, who will be appearing for board examinations, with strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

The statement said that various rural development and construction related works would be allowed following the Covid protocols strictly.

In Meghalaya, Principal Secretary in-charge of Health department, Sampath Kumar said that measures have been put in place and enough care is being taken against spread of the coronavirus in the hill state.

He said that considering the ongoing tourism.season, tourists have been asked to not venture out until and unless their RT-PCR test results of the samples are declared and their movement also being monitored.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor