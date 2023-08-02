Divide and rule politics has disturbed peace, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the policy of divide and rule peace has disturbed peace in the country.

She appealed the people to unite against the forces that create barriers of caste, religion and hatred, and boost ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ (shop that spreads love).

“A few days ago, discussions were held with the farmer sisters who came from Haryana about all the problems and issues on the ground like inflation, agriculture and the four-year army job.

“Today, peace has been disturbed in Mewat of Haryana, in a running trains and in many other places of the country. This shameful and condemnable situation is the result of the politics of 'divide and rule',” she in a tweet.

“Such politics is the biggest enemy of your issues, your employment and progress. The forces that create barriers of caste, religion and hatred between people are actually working to suppress your issues. We have to unite and raise our voice against this and keep 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' high. The path of progress will be made only through peace and harmony,” the Congress general secretary added.

Violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday in which at least five people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning a RPF constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard a running train, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express (No. 12956).

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane) where the two on-duty cops – Constable Chetankumar Singh and his in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – were on escort duty.

