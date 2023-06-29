Divyang university in Chitrakoot to become state university

Lucknow, June 29 The Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot, a private disabled university, will now get the status of a state university.

The state cabinet has approved the draft of Uttar Pradesh Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University Ordinance-2023 and the same will be placed in the upcoming legislative session.

The Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot will now be run by the Uttar Pradesh government as a state university.

The university chancellor Jagadguru Rambhadracharya had requested the state government to run this private disabled university in view of his old age and health problems.

With this, the state will get second Divyang University.

The first is Shakuntala Misra Rehabilitation University, Lucknow.

The university will be open for all kinds of students. With this, quality education will be accessible to these students, as a result of which their all-round development will be possible.

--IANS

