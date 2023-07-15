Diya Kumari demands resignation of CM Gehlot on moral grounds

Jaipur, July 15 Rajsamand MP and BJP General Secretary Diya Kumari on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds in wake of alleged rise in harassment cases, murder, rape, and Dalit oppression in the state.

“The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister of the State and has a direct responsibility of such unfortunate incidents taking place one after another in the state,” Diya Kumari while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur said.

Kumari was flanked by BJP State Vice Presidents Jitendra Gothwal and Mukesh Dadich.

She expressed concern over the Hindaun incident in Karauli, which sent shockwaves throughout the state.

“In this tragic event, a girl was not only raped and murdered but acid was also poured on her face before being thrown into a well. Regrettably, the police demonstrated negligence in promptly registering the report.

“In response, we staged a protest, demanding action be taken against the police officers and staff responsible for this negligence; however no action has been taken so far,” Kumari said.

Kumari also criticised Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, pointing out that while she may visit Hathras for political gain, she failed to visit the victim families in Rajasthan.

“The safety of women is now compromised throughout the state, leading to a pervasive sense of insecurity,” she said.

--IANS

