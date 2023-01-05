DMK lashes out at TN Guv over criticism on Dravidian principles

Chennai , Jan 5 The DMK has come out strongly against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi against his reported criticism of the Dravidian principles.

Party leader and former Union Minister, T.R. Baaalu in a strongly worded statement said, "The Tamil Nadu BJP already has a state president and the Governor must stop acting like a BJP state president while holding the post of the Governor."

The DMK leader also took exception to the remarks made by the Governor on Tamils and said that it would be better for him (R.N.Ravi) to stop expressing views against Tamils and act in accordance with the constitution.

Baalu in a statement on Thursday said, "The Governor is making absurd statements on Sanatana Dharma, Aryan, Dravidian, Thirukural and colonial rule during every event he attends."

The senior DMK leader said that the Governor had made disparaging remarks about Dalits and Dr. Ambedkar.

Baalu said that the idea of R.N.Ravi was to take the state back to the age of Varnashrama and added that by speaking about Varnashrama politics at the micro level, Governor was acting like an elected politician.

He further stated that the Tamil Nadu model of governance was a classic example of how Dravidian model of governance was a success.

Baalu said that the GDP of the state accounted for 9.22 per cent of national GDP and added that the Dravidian model takes into consideration the overall development of all classes of people.

He also said that the word Dravidian was meant for eradication of discrimination and added that it was the word Aryan that preached discrimination by birth, caste and religion and confined women to a corner of the home.

The senior DMK leader also said that R.N.Ravi was speaking things from Raj Bhavan which he should have spoken from Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters.

He also said that the Governor does not like Tamil Nadu ,Tamils and Tamil and said that he was holding Varnashrama and Sanatan Dharma in high esteem.

