DMK MPs protest against Tamil Nadu Governor in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 4 The DMK Members on Friday protested against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Rajya Sabha and sought the Chair's permission to speak on the issue which was denied.

Disallowing them, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the MPS to resume their seats.

Soon after the Zero Hour began, the DMK MPs started protesting against the Tamil Nadu Governor for returning the bill passed by the state Assembly exempting the students from NEET examination and started raising slogans.

They were briefly joined by some members of opposition parties.

Asking them to raise this issue during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Naidu stated that since the issue has not been admitted by him, it cannot be discussed in the House.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said that the Governor has insulted the state Assembly by returning the bill passed by it exempting the state's students from NEET examination.

The protesting MPs stood in the well of the House and kept on raising slogans. Later, they staged a walk-out from the House.

After the Zero Hour, the Chairman said that he cannot allow any Member to speak without the chair' permission. "Today an issue was raised and that was a matter related to a state and not admitted by the chair, therefore, the matter was not allowed. Even the LoP can speak only when the House is in Order, " Naidu observed.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 10 a.m, the Chair asked the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan to lay the papers on behalf of all the Ministers who were absent. At this, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the ministers' absence and MOS Parliamentary Affairs Minister laying paper for a host of ministries.

"The concerned minister should come and place the papers. What other work they have during the Parliament, Kharge said.

Responding to Kharge, Naidu said: "I have allowed this only because of Covid pandemic. Covid is not in our hands; otherwise I would not have excused Covid too," he quipped.

The Chairman also extended birthday wishes to the Members KC Venugopal and Kanta Kardam.

