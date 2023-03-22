DMK to celebrate Karunanidhi's centenary in big way, national leaders to attend

Chennai, March 22 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced that it will celebrate the centenary of party patriarch and late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi in a big manner, launching a year-long programme in his home district, Tiruvarur on June 3.

Many national leaders will reach Tiruvarur on that day, the party said in a statement.

The statement said that a meeting of party district Secretaries chaired by party President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin decided to hold the year-long centenary celebrations of the patriarch in a big manner.

The statement said that the 'Kalaignar Kottam' complex will be inaugurated in June 3 at Tiruvarur. 'Kottam' is a temple-like structure built in the memory of a revered person.

In the meeting, the district secretaries praised the immense contribution given to the Dravidian movement and Tamil culture by the late Karunanidhi and added that it was befitting to conduct a grand celebration for his centenary.

The meeting also discussed the Dravidian model of governance and how it was being talked about nationally and reminisced on the role played by Karunanidhi for Dravidian culture and Tamil society.



aal/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor