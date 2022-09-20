DMK to continue present alliance in 2024 general elections: Stalin

Chennai, Sep 20 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that present alliance with Congress and other coalition partners would continue in 2024 general elections.

DMK is in a political alliance with Congress and Left parties in Tamil Nadu along with parties like MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit party.

Speaking to a local Tamil news channel, Stalin said that all the opposition parties must come together to oppose the BJP and its ideology.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he was not a candidate for the post of Prime Minister and reiterated the famous statement of his late father, M. Karunanidhi, "I know my height".

Stalin called for opposition unity and added that if all the opposition parties joined together, BJP-led alliance can be defeated in the electoral hustings.

He also spoke about the achievements of his government during the 16-month tenure from May 2021 and said that the law and order situation in the state was perfect except for some minor incidents. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that his government was bound to provide good investment climate in the state and added that the government would provide all ecosystems for that.

Stalin also said that the government is on the right path and added that criticisms were conducted for the sake of criticism. The DMK leader said that there will not be any slightest alliance with the BJP and RSS combine as far as his party was concerned.

