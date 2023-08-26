'Do not vote if not voting for BJP': Minority Commission seeks MP govt's response on ex-Bhopal Mayor's controversial remarks

Bhopal, Aug 26 The National Minority Commission has issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh government over former Bhopal Mayor and state BJP Vice President Alok Sharma’s controversial remark on Muslim voters.

The commission has recommended the state government to conduct an inquiry into alleged controversial remarks and has sought a detailed reply within the next three weeks.

Last week, Sharma while addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Jaora Assembly constituency was heard telling the people of the minority community that “if you are not voting for BJP, do not vote at all”.

A purported video of Sharma’s speech also surfaced on social media, which triggered a political controversy in the poll-bound state.

"I want to appeal to our Muslim brothers of Jaora that if you don't want to vote for the BJP, then don't. But, I request you not to go for voting at all in that case. You must know and whole-heartedly accept the fact that the house you are living in has been granted to you under the Prime Minister's housing scheme. (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan even built a Haj House in MP,” Sharma could be heard saying in the video.

Abbas Hafeez, a spokesperson and Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell had raised objection to Sharma's remark terming it as an attempt to "threaten" the people of minority community.

Subsequently, Hafeez had written to the commission claiming that Sharma’s remark clearly indicates that the BJP is "attempting to create fear among the people from the minority community. Therefore, the Minority Commission should initiate action against him".

Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on this matter.

"The National Minority Commission has received a complaint from Abbas Hafeez. It is requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report in the next 21 days," reads the notice, a copy of which is available with IANS.

The BJP has declared Alok Sharma a candidate from Bhopal North assembly seat, where 55 per cent population is from the minority community and the Congress' Arif Aqeel had won the election in 2018.

Sharma, who is considered close to Chief Minister Chouhan, had contested the election from the same seat in 2008, however, he had lost against Aqeel with a huge margin of votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor