Don't get swayed away with Cong's campaign, promises, warns Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday warned youngsters not to get influenced with campaigns and promises of the Congress, alleging that doing so can ruin Gujarat's development.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the Congress and BJP rule in the state, Shah said, "During Congress rule, dropout rate in primary schools was 37 per cent, curfew used to remain imposed in Ahmedabad city for 200 days in a year and communal riots were common."

"However, the BJP-led governments at the state and the Centre have put the state on path of development, now the dropout rate is almost zero, curfew has become a thing of past, if you take general knowledge test of teenager or youth who is born post 2002, he will not know what curfew is," claimed the Home Minister.

Whenever elections draw close, Congressmen have a habit of reaching out to public and make tall promises but they do not have vision, determination or commitment like BJP and its leadership, he alleged.

After inaugurating smart schools, Shah appreciated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the elected office bearers for developing smart schools and their commitment towards the New Education policy rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four smart schools, Shah inaugurated on Sunday, are developed with an investment of Rs 9.50 crore.

These schools will benefit 3,200 students. These four schools take total number of smart schools in Ahmedabad to 23.

