Dredging underway on container vessel aground in US bay

Washington, March 21 Dredging has commenced on the Ever Forward, a giant container vessel stuck in the Chesapeake Bay on the East Coast of the US.

William Doyle, executive director of the Port of Baltimore, said that state and federal agencies had issued all permits for the rare and complex operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

All dredged material excavated will be re-used for the beneficial use of rebuilding Poplar Island, an environmental restoration project located in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, according to Doyle.

The US Coast Guard is leading efforts to free the 334-metre cargo ship running aground 7 metres deep into the mud. It is unclear what caused the grounding.

It could take another 10 days to refloat the ship, according to other officials.

The Ever Forward, carrying nearly 5,000 containers, became stranded on March 13 after departing the Port of Baltimore for Norfolk, Virginia.

There have been no injuries or pollution-related spills.

The vessel's location is just off Gibson Island near the Craighill channel in the Chesapeake Bay.

According to vessel tracking website VesselFinder, it remains "aground" on Sunday afternoon.

Doyle tweeted previously that waterborne commerce is moving into and out of Baltimore uninterrupted.

The Ever Forward is operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., whose Ever Given got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for days and causing delays in global shipping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor