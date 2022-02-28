Dudhala in Gujarat to become first village to be completely solarized by a foundation

Surat, Feb 28 Goldi Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer and EPC services provider, in partnership with Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) on Monday laid the foundation stone for the solarization of the village of Dudhala in Southern Gujarat.

A 450 KW solar rooftop project will be used to power around 350 houses and public areas such as anganwadis and gram panchayat. Once complete, this would be the first village to be completely powered with solar panels by a foundation. Instead of providing financial aid, this move will empower close to 2000 lives to earn money from the solar rooftop systems.

Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar said, "This plan has been undertaken under Shri Govindbhai Dholakia's mentorship and vision to give back to society. It is a proud moment for Goldi Solar to take up this project in empowering people with better quality of life. We also believe that this project truly captures the true spirit of PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and takes a step towards providing 24x7 power for all. We thank SRKKF for giving us the opportunity to truly make a difference to the lives of many."

Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is the CSR arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports, a leading Indian diamond company. Apart from setting up renewable energy, the foundation will provide free wi-fi services, healthcare, medical infrastructure and service to Dudhala.

Commenting on the initiative, Founder-Chairman of SRK Exports, Shri Govindbhai Dholakia said, "SRK Exports is known for its world-class green facilities. In line with the efforts towards sustainable development, I was inspired to develop a village powered with 100 per cent renewable source of energy. Dudhala is my native village where I was born and spent my early childhood. The love for my homeland motivated me to do good for the people of my village."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor